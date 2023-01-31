HamberMenu
New bridge to come up in Chennai’s Kilpauk, foundation stone laid

The bridge is to come up at the junction of Aspiran Garden 2nd Street and Kilpauk Garden Street, replacing an older facility

January 31, 2023 11:43 am | Updated 11:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
HR & CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and and Dayanidhi Maran, MP, Central Chennai laid the foundation stone. Also seen are Chennai Mayor R. Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi

HR & CE Minister P.K. Sekar Babu and and Dayanidhi Maran, MP, Central Chennai laid the foundation stone. Also seen are Chennai Mayor R. Priya and Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A foundation stone for the construction of a new bridge at the junction of Aspiran Garden 2nd Street and Kilpauk Garden Street was laid by P.K. Sekar Babu, Minister, Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, and Dayanidhi Maran, MP, Central Chennai, on Monday.

The new bridge falls under ward 98 of the Anna Nagar zone, and will cost ₹6.20 crore. It will replace an older, narrow and low-level bridge. The new bridge will be 17.6 metres long and 11.5 metres wide, including a 1.5 metre footpath on both sides.

Also present on the occasion were Chennai Mayor R. Priya, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Deputy Commissioner (Works) M.S. Prashanth and other Corporation officials.

