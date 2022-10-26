New bridge across Palar in Vellore to come up soon

The existing low level bridge will be replaced by a new bridge across Palar river. File

A high-level bridge will replace the existing bridge across Palar river, connecting Virinchipuram and Vaduganthangal village in Vellore soon.

Officials said a portion of the existing bridge was washed away during the floods last November. After water level in the river receded, the bridge was restored temporarily to allow vehicles to use the facility. The bridge connects more than 20 villages with Vellore town. “Preliminary works for the new bridge have begun. The existing bridge will also be further strengthened to ensure motorists get safe passage until the work on the new bridge is completed,” said a district official.

As per estimates, the new two-lane bridge, which will be built by the State Highways, will be 332 metres long and 12 metres wide with 10 concrete pillars on the river bed to provide stability, especially during floods and release of excess rainwater from reservoirs.

The bridge will connect Avarankuppan and Narayanapuram villages on either side of the facility. Approach roads, tiled footpath on the bridge, LED street lights, drains to discharge rainwater on the bridge to the river, crash barriers and hand railings would be in place.

Villages including Alanganeri, Annangudi, Bomminaickanpalayam, Chenji, Latheri and Machanur of K.V. Kuppam taluk in Vellore district will be connected with the rest of the district and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh.

The villagers would now be able to transport agro products like paddy, vegetables, and handmade household items to the weekly markets in big towns using the new bridge.

More importantly, the bridge will end the 15 km detour they take to get their essential commodities and to transport the sick during emergencies.