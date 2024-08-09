New batch of Deputy Commissioners of Police posted in Chennai

A total of 56 police officers have been transferred and given new postings.

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) got new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Triplicane, Mylapore, Flower Bazaar, and Anna Nagar. S. Selvanagarathinam, who was the Superintendent of Police (SP), Police Academy, has been posted as DCP, Triplicane. The incumbent, Deshmukh Shekar Sanja, has been transferred. D.N. Hari Kiran Prasad, who was SP of Coastal Security Group, Ramanathapuram, has been posted as DCP, Mylapore. Bhukya Sneha Priya, who was SP, Anti-Terrorism Squad, has been posted as DCP, Anna Nagar.

G. Subbulakshmi has been posted as DCP, Koyambedu. P. Sundaravadivel has been posted as DCP, Flower Bazaar. S. Sakthi Ganesan has been posted as DCP, Intelligence Section-I, GCP; and Sujith Kumar, DCP, Security, GCP, Chennai. I. Eswaran, who was DCP, Pulianthope, was transferred and posted as SP, Railways. Ankit Jain, who was DCP, T. Nagar, was transferred and posted as SP, TN Special Police, VIII Battalion, New Delhi.

SPs for districts

N.S. Nisha has been posted as SP, the Nilgiris. She was the DCP, Central Crime Branch, GCP. Albert John has been posted as SP, Thoothukudi, after being shifted from Tirupattur. K. Karthikeyan has been posted as SP, Coimbatore, after being shifted from Tiruvannamalai. Adarsh Pachera has been posted as SP, Perambalur. The incumbent, C. Shyamala Devi, was transferred. Sherya Gupta has been posted as SP, Tirupattur. Gautham Goyal, who was DCP, Pallikaranai from Tambaram City Police, has been posted as DCP, Salem while the incumbent, A.K. Arun Kabilan, has been posted as SP, Nagapattinam. D. Kannan has been posted as SP, Virudhunagar; G. Stalin, SP, Mayiladuthurai; S.S. Maheswaran, SP, Dharmapuri; V.R. Srinivasan, SP, Tenkasi; and N. Mathivanan, SP, Vellore.

SP level officer S. Megalina Iden has been posted as DCP, Headquarters, GCP. V.V. Geethanjali, who was DCP, Cyber Crime Cell, has been posted as DCP, Central Crime Branch-II.

Ramesh Babu has been posted as DCP, High Court Security.

