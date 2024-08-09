GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New batch of Deputy Commissioners of Police posted in Chennai

Published - August 09, 2024 01:01 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 56 police officers have been transferred and given new postings.

The Greater Chennai Police (GCP) got new Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) in Triplicane, Mylapore, Flower Bazaar, and Anna Nagar. S. Selvanagarathinam, who was the Superintendent of Police (SP), Police Academy, has been posted as DCP, Triplicane. The incumbent, Deshmukh Shekar Sanja, has been transferred. D.N. Hari Kiran Prasad, who was SP of Coastal Security Group, Ramanathapuram, has been posted as DCP, Mylapore. Bhukya Sneha Priya, who was SP, Anti-Terrorism Squad, has been posted as DCP, Anna Nagar.

G. Subbulakshmi has been posted as DCP, Koyambedu. P. Sundaravadivel has been posted as DCP, Flower Bazaar. S. Sakthi Ganesan has been posted as DCP, Intelligence Section-I, GCP; and Sujith Kumar, DCP, Security, GCP, Chennai. I. Eswaran, who was DCP, Pulianthope, was transferred and posted as SP, Railways. Ankit Jain, who was DCP, T. Nagar, was transferred and posted as SP, TN Special Police, VIII Battalion, New Delhi.

SPs for districts

N.S. Nisha has been posted as SP, the Nilgiris. She was the DCP, Central Crime Branch, GCP. Albert John has been posted as SP, Thoothukudi, after being shifted from Tirupattur. K. Karthikeyan has been posted as SP, Coimbatore, after being shifted from Tiruvannamalai. Adarsh Pachera has been posted as SP, Perambalur. The incumbent, C. Shyamala Devi, was transferred. Sherya Gupta has been posted as SP, Tirupattur. Gautham Goyal, who was DCP, Pallikaranai from Tambaram City Police, has been posted as DCP, Salem while the incumbent, A.K. Arun Kabilan, has been posted as SP, Nagapattinam. D. Kannan has been posted as SP, Virudhunagar; G. Stalin, SP, Mayiladuthurai; S.S. Maheswaran, SP, Dharmapuri; V.R. Srinivasan, SP, Tenkasi; and N. Mathivanan, SP, Vellore.

SP level officer S. Megalina Iden has been posted as DCP, Headquarters, GCP. V.V. Geethanjali, who was DCP, Cyber Crime Cell, has been posted as DCP, Central Crime Branch-II.

Ramesh Babu has been posted as DCP, High Court Security.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.