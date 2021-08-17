Chennai

New and improved scheme for crop insurance: Finance Minister

Finance Minister P.T.R. Palanivel Thiagarajan on Monday said the government had finalised a new and improved scheme for providing compensation to farmers under national crop insurance programme.

“Our Chief Minister has finalised it. We also raised same complaints when in the Opposition and are not changing it because we have become a ruling party,” he said responding to the DMK MLA S. Damodaran, who complained about the problems in the insurance scheme.

Mr. Rajan said the Agriculture Minister would give the details in his reply to the debate on agriculture budget.


