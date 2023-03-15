New AGM of Southern Railway assumes charge

March 15, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

Kaushal Kishore on Wednesday assumed charge as Additional General Manager (AGM) of Southern Railway on Wednesday.

Prior to this, Mr. Kishore was the Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, North Frontier Railway.

An officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), Mr. Krishore takes over from Gautam Dutta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, who had been holding the additional charge in place of B.G. Mallya. Mr. Mallya was appointed General Manager of ICF in January.

Mr. Kishore, during his career of three decades with the railways, has worked in several important positions including those of Metropolitan Projects of Mumbai, Nagpur and Bhusawal divisions of Central Railway as well as RDSO, Lucknow.

