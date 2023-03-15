HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

New AGM of Southern Railway assumes charge

March 15, 2023 08:20 pm | Updated 08:20 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Kaushal Kishore

Kaushal Kishore

Kaushal Kishore on Wednesday assumed charge as Additional General Manager (AGM) of Southern Railway on Wednesday.

Prior to this, Mr. Kishore was the Chief Administrative Officer, Construction, North Frontier Railway.

An officer of the 1986 batch of the Indian Railway Service of Engineers (IRSE), Mr. Krishore takes over from Gautam Dutta, Principal Chief Mechanical Engineer, who had been holding the additional charge in place of B.G. Mallya. Mr. Mallya was appointed General Manager of ICF in January. 

Mr. Kishore, during his career of three decades with the railways, has worked in several important positions including those of Metropolitan Projects of Mumbai, Nagpur and Bhusawal divisions of Central Railway as well as RDSO, Lucknow.

Related Topics

Chennai / railway

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.