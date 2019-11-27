New AC bus service to Kancheepuram

Bus commuters on the Tambaram-Kancheepuram section can now travel in comfort. The State Transport Corporation — Villupuram has introduced air-conditioned buses from Tambaram to Kancheepuram.

The minimum fare is ₹30 and maximum is ₹75. This is the same fare the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) charged when it operated Volvo AC bus services from Tambaram to Kancheepuram several years ago.

Good revenue expected

A senior official of STC - Villupuram said Tambaram-Kancheepuram route via Orgadam is supposed to be a good revenue earning section because of the presence of the Oragadam industrial park. Also hundreds of residents from Kancheepuram go to the city for work, he said. The official said though Deluxe bus services are operated in this section, they are hopeful that operating air-conditioned buses would receive good response. Bus route no. 55 was introduced a week ago with two services. He said AC buses are operated every one hour from Kancheepuram to Tambaram and vice-versa. It is a point-to-point service having only five stops at Perungalathur, Padappai, Oragadam, Varanavasi and Wallajabad, the official added.