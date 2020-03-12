Never aspired to be CM, want resurgence first: Rajinikanth

CHENNAI

12 March 2020 14:14 IST

Rajinikanth shies away from specifying if and when he will launch his political party.

Claiming that he never aspired to be Chief Minister, actor Rajinikanth on Thursday propagated three political ideas, as a ‘preview’ to his brand of politics, and declared that he wanted to “see a wave of resurgence” and an endorsement for them from the people before taking the political plunge.

Though he felt that in the absence of former Chief Ministers M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa this was an opportune moment to oust the Dravidian parties and create a 1967-like “revolution”, he did not specify if and when he would launch his political party.

He did not take any questions at the “press conference” he convened in the city, where he delivered a 30-minute speech.

Mr. Rajinikanth said he wanted to separate the party leadership and the government, induct talented youngsters into politics and create a party council (headed by him), which would appoint a capable and young Chief Minister (and Council of Ministers), and abolish thousands of party posts to prevent party functionaries from influencing governance.

“People voted 30% for the DMK and the AIADMK and 70% for Kalaignar (Karunanidhi) and Jayalalithaa. This is the best time to enter politics and push for change. We need to create an uprising, revolution, a wave that will sweep away the power of money, men and party structure. I believe that it is possible in Tamil Nadu,” the actor said.

He urged his fans to take this message to every corner of Tamil Nadu. “I want to see that uprising among the people. This should spread throughout India – party and government should be separate,” he said.

“Don’t do it for Rajinikanth…for Tamil Nadu and people of Tamil Nadu. Political revolution must explode. Otherwise, what is the point? I will just be one of the players – getting 15%-20% – and merely divide votes. Do I get another chance? Am I 44 or 50? I am 71. I have survived (after health setback). My body is patched up. I will be 76 in 2026. When you don’t accept my idea now, how will you accept it in 2026? Let me see the uprising, revolution among people, I will come then,” he said.

Mr. Rajinikanth said that miracles and revolutions are possible in Tamil Nadu.

“I believe that a change is possible. Tamil Nadu is known for revolutions. Gandhi decided to wear only loin cloth in Tamil Nadu. Vivekananda said his famous lines ‘Give me 100 youngsters, I will change the world’. It was here in Tamil Nadu that a regional party dislodged the Congress in the 1960s. People should make it happen again in the 2021 Assembly polls. The people will make a miracle happen,” he signed off.