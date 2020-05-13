Neurosurgeon’s wife moves High Court, seeks reburial at Kilpauk cemetery

The Madras High Court on Wednesday sought the response of the State government and Greater Chennai Corporation on a writ petition filed by the wife of a neurosurgeon, who died recently after testing positive for COVID-19, to ensure that his body was buried at the Kilpauk cemetery where it could not be laid to rest due to objections from local residents.

Justice M. Duraiswamy directed the Corporation to file its counter affidavit to the writ petition by June 10. The direction was issued after Special Government Pleader V. Kadhirvelu and standing counsel Karthikaa Ashok accepted notices on behalf of the government as well as the corporation respectively and sought four weeks’ time to file counter affidavits.

Initially, a public interest litigation petition was filed in the High Court by an unconnected individual for exhuming the body from a burial ground at Velangadu near New Avadi Road and burying it at the Kilpauk cemetery. That case was dismissed by the court with an observation that it would be open to the family members of the deceased to file a writ petition.