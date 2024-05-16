Neuroscience block at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital to have 220 beds with a range of facilities

A neuroscience block being constructed at a total cost of ₹65 crore at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) in Chennai will have 220 beds and will feature a range of facilities to benefit patients, the Tamil Nadu government said on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

An official release from the State government said that the neuroscience block would be spread over 1.12 lakh square feet on four floors. The construction work would be completed soon, and the block would soon be put to use, the release said.

The ground floor of the block would accommodate the outpatient (OP) departments for neuromedicine, neurosurgery, radio diagnosis, and physiotherapy. The first and second floors would have general wards for men and women, while the third would house intensive care units. The fourth floor would have six operation theatres and beds for patient preparation and recovery.

RGGGH has, at present, 2,500 beds and sees between 10,000 to 15,000 outpatients daily, On the instructions of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian made an announcement in the floor of the Assembly with regard to the construction of the neuroscience block.