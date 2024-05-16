ADVERTISEMENT

Neuroradiologist from Chennai honoured with two awards

Published - May 16, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Chennai

The awards were conferred on him by the Indian Society of Neuro-Oncology and the Asian Society for Neuro-Oncology

The Hindu Bureau

Neuroradiologist Adhithyan Rajendran receiving the award. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Adhithyan Rajendran, a neuroradiologist at Apollo Proton Cancer Care Centre in Chennai, was recently conferred two awards for his contributions to neuro-oncology. The Indian Society of Neuro-Oncology recognised Dr. Rajendran’s achievements by presenting him the “President’s Award for Outstanding Work in Neuro-Oncology” at its 15th annual conference held between April 5 and 7. Dr. Rajendran received an award at the Asian Society for Neuro-Oncology (ASNO), which is part of the Society of Neuro Oncology (SNO), at a conference in Bali, Indonesia, in October 2023 for outstanding performance and contribution to ASNO-SNO Clinical Trials Scholars Course for Neuro Oncology 2023 Protocol Development Workshop.

