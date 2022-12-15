  1. EPaper
Neuropsychiatrist warns of potential increase in dementia among elderly

Neurology and psychiatry experts gather at the Neuropsychiatry Roundtable 2022 to discuss the broad interface that both branches of medicine share

December 15, 2022 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

India is known as the diabetes capital but it could soon be known as the dementia capital, said Ennapadam S. Krishnamoorthy, founder, Buddhi Clinic on Thursday at an event organised to raise awareness about brain and mind health.

“The clinical and public health impact of neurodegenerative disorders, prevalent in the elderly is increasing. The impact of these conditions is both neurological and psychiatric with several general medical comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, obesity and high cholesterol being active contributors,” said Mr. Krishnamoorthy and stressed the importance of taking memory tests along with routine health checkups.

Apollo Hospitals and Buddhi Clinic along with the International Neuropsychiatric Association will organise the Neuropsychiatry Roundtable 2022 on December 16 and 17. At the curtain raiser to the roundtable, neurology and psychiatry experts gathered to discuss the broad interface that the two branches of medicine share.

Gagandeep Singh, president of the Indian Academy of Neurology, said people with cognitive, behavioral, and disability needs require collaboration between specialities and multidisciplinary care.

Highlighting the need to detect neurodevelopmental disorders (NDD) early in children, Valsamma Eapen, professor of child psychiatry at the University of New South Wales, Australia, said the first 2,000 days of a child are when brain development occurs. Early detection of NDDs is key, Ms. Eapen said.

Prof. Eapen also spoke about the significance of childhood NDD and its impact across the lifespan. She detailed the developmental differences such as vocabulary gap between children from rich and low socioeconomic households.

Ludger T. van Elst, professor of Neuropsychiatry at the University of Freiburg, Germany, talked about how autoimmune diagnosis was changing the face of chronic mental health conditions such as schizophrenia. Many patients with autoimmune conditions presented with neuropsychiatric symptoms, he said, requiring a different clinical approach that had potential for symptom reversal and cure.

