Neuberg ropes in Dhoni for wellness campaign

CHENNAI

20 August 2021 04:49 IST

Cricketer’s commitment to fitness resonates with mission: MD

Neuberg Diagnostics on Thursday announced that it had partnered with former Indian cricket team captain M.S. Dhoni to create awareness on its health and wellness campaign.

Mr. Dhoni, also the captain of Chennai Super Kings, said the commitment of the leaders at Neuberg towards providing affordable healthcare across India had struck a chord with him.

“Amid the pandemic, they have taken up the campaign to raise awareness about health and wellness across age groups. I personally feel that such efforts are important and deserve to be advocated,” he said.

G.S.K. Velu, chairman and managing director, Neuberg, said the company was honoured to partner with the cricketer, and have him as its evangelist and global brand ambassador. He said the company was keen to take its diagnostic services across the country and empower every citizen with better and affordable healthcare.

“Furthermore, Mr. Dhoni’s commitment towards maintaining good health and fitness resonates well with our mission and will remind people to prioritise their health,” he added.