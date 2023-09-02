Netherlands-based consultant to study feasibility of augmenting water storage, flood mitigation in Chennai

September 02, 2023 08:37 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Water Resources Department has appointed Royal Haskoning DHV, a Netherlands-based consultant, to study the feasibility of projects to increase storage potential in waterbodies and make Chennai water-resilient.

The aim is to boost the availability of water resources to meet the needs of the expanding city. The consultant will prepare a detailed project report on augmenting storage in Chennai Basin as an approach towards water conservation, flood mitigation and climate adoption.

The department had created a shelf of nearly 140 projects worth ₹20,000 crore with a potential to store an additional 20 tmcft of water. The consultant would have to study various proposals and zero in on areas that are feasible for implementation, the officials said.

Nearly ₹5.12 crore has been allocated to prepare the report. Officials said the department had chalked out proposals to control seawater intrusion, improve groundwater quality, intra- basin transfer to conserve floodwater and augment storage capacity in waterbodies.

The major reservoirs, including Veeranam tank, supplying drinking water to the city have a combined capacity of 13 tmcft. This was inadequate as the annual demand was 22 tmcft. The needs are being met through other sources.

One of the major proposals was to create a new source at Ramanjeri across the Nagari and upstream of the Poondi reservoir. With a water spread of nearly 9.20 sq. km, it would store nearly 1.20 tmc ft. There are plans to increase the storage potential of Poondi reservoir by 1.77 tmcft for which the consultant would have to prepare a report on techniques.

Similarly, the department is looking to boost the capacity of waterbodies in Sriperumbudur and Pillipakkam to store more water upstream of Chembarambakkam reservoir as a flood-mitigation measure.

The consultant would have to come up with suggestions for bridging missing links like in south Chennai to Buckingham canal and improving macro drains, on building check dams and tail-end regulators. It would have to suggest steps to adopt to climate change and potential aquifers to replenish groundwater through check dams or recharge shafts in tanks or rivers, the officials said.

The WRD is attempting to replicate Porur lake model of blending treated wastewater for reuse. The consultant would have to present interim report in two months and final report in six months to enable tie up with funding agencies for the projects, the officials added.

