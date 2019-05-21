‘Nesapakkam intersection has to be widened’

The narrow intersection of Anna Main Road, Munusamy Salai and First Street (which connects MGR Nagar and Nesapakkam) in K.K. Nagar is turning accident-prone. According to traffic police, a narrow curve at the intersection obstructs the view of motorists coming from First Street and they are unable to clearly see motorists coming in the opposite direction.

As a result, there have been accidents.

The intersection is busy as many motorists cross it on their way to Mount–Poonamallee High Road and Arcot Road.

A row of small concrete blocks is serving as a median to prevent motorists from driving on the wrong side of the road. Residents suggest that the narrow intersection should be widened in such a way that they get a clear view of oncoming vehicles from all the three stretches. They also seek the relocation of a liqour outlet of Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited (Tasmac. In addition, speed breakers should be laid near the intersection as buses and water tankers frequent the spot. Residents also point out that there aren’t an adequate number of street lights.

“Steps will be taken to improve safety at the intersection,” says an official of the Greater Chennai Corporation.