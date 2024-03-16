NEP and pension plans take centre stage at all-India retired teachers’ conference

March 16, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Chennai

The Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers’ Association (TANRECTA), a constituent of the All India Federation of Retired University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFRUCTO), is hosting its 49th all-India conference on March 16 and 17 at University of Madras in Chepauk. This year’s theme is ‘Challenges Before Higher Education in India’.

AIFRUCTO’s former general secretary B. Parthasarathy said there would be discussions and requests to disclose the findings of the high-level committee headed by Justice D. Murugesan tasked with the formulation of the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy (SEP) at the conference.

TANRECTA president V. Swaminathan said one of the main focuses at the conference, apart from National Education Policy (NEP), would be requesting the government to establish public-funded educational institutions rather than private ones.

General Secretary of AIFRUCTO J.N. Shukla said several issues would be raised such as pension fixation for retired college teachers, a uniform pension scheme for all retired university and college teachers, issuance of salary as per the University Grants Commission 7th Pay Commission’s scale, and payment of additional quantum of pension.

A total of 500 delegates are expected attend the two-day conference, including 120 from other States and 350 from the other districts of Tamil Nadu.

