ADVERTISEMENT

NEP and pension plans take centre stage at all-India retired teachers’ conference

March 16, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - Chennai

A total of 500 delegates are expected attend the two-day event, including 120 from other States and 350 from the other districts of Tamil Nadu

The Hindu Bureau

The Tamil Nadu Retired College Teachers’ Association (TANRECTA), a constituent of the All India Federation of Retired University and College Teachers’ Organisations (AIFRUCTO), is hosting its 49th all-India conference on March 16 and 17 at University of Madras in Chepauk. This year’s theme is ‘Challenges Before Higher Education in India’.

AIFRUCTO’s former general secretary B. Parthasarathy said there would be discussions and requests to disclose the findings of the high-level committee headed by Justice D. Murugesan tasked with the formulation of the Tamil Nadu State Education Policy (SEP) at the conference.

TANRECTA president V. Swaminathan said one of the main focuses at the conference, apart from National Education Policy (NEP), would be requesting the government to establish public-funded educational institutions rather than private ones.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

General Secretary of AIFRUCTO J.N. Shukla said several issues would be raised such as pension fixation for retired college teachers, a uniform pension scheme for all retired university and college teachers, issuance of salary as per the University Grants Commission 7th Pay Commission’s scale, and payment of additional quantum of pension.

A total of 500 delegates are expected attend the two-day conference, including 120 from other States and 350 from the other districts of Tamil Nadu.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US