‘Neonatal mortality rate in State now 11 per 1,000 live births’

Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar said the State’s Neonatal Mortality Rate has been brought down to 11 per 1,000 live births and the Infant Mortality Rate to 16 per 1,000 live births, which are well below the national average.

Speaking at the 44th annual conference of Indian Academy of Paediatrics, Tamil Nadu State Chapter-MADRAS PEDICON 2019, on Friday, he pointed out that this decline was a result of effective functioning of facilities such as 126 comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care (CEmONC) centres, 72 neonatal intensive care units and 114 newborn stabilisation units.

The State achieved 99.8% institutional delivery of which 70% took place in government institutions, he said. Access to CEmONC and NICU centres was pivotal to the improvement in maternal and child health indicators, he said.

Four vaccines

To reduce neonatal deaths of very low weight babies (below 1.5 kg), four doses of pneumococcal vaccine was given.

He added that the government started 19 human milk banks in government medical college hospitals and district headquarters hospitals.