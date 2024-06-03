Nemilichery lake descending into sewage, overrun by water hyacinth

Nemilichery lake, situated at the far end of Chromepet, once rejuvenated by the local residents who took up its restoration and spent around ₹25 lakh before the pandemic, now finds itself a cesspool of sewage, overrun by fully grown water hyacinth plants that obscure the water’s surface.

Ramadas, an advocate and one of the initiating members of the Nemilichery Tank Rejuvenation committee formed by residents’ association, expressed his dismay: “Due to the hard work of around 200 residents with the clean-up of garbage, the lake was brimming with rainwater between 2018 and 2021. It is very disappointing, all our efforts seem futile now. This is an urgent plea for Tambaram Corporation to plug all sewage inlets, dispose of sewage and enforce strict monitoring.”

Residents of Chromepet and neighbouring localities, before restoration, faced water scarcity, with water supplied only once in five days. Post-restoration, the lake was a vital source of groundwater recharge, and provided a significant ease to their everyday routines, which is back to a question.

Santhanam V., social activist and resident of Chromepet, reminisced about the lake and criticised the negligence of officials, “It was a beautiful lake which has been neglected by Tambaram Corporation as well as PWD. If there is water in the lake, the level rises in our wells too. We need efforts from the PWD to carry out the necessary cleaning and desilting of the lake.”

A PWD official commented on the incident, “We have asked the Tambaram Corporation to clear the sewage first, and they have answered that they will use the underground drain to remove the sewage soon. And then we will take up clearing the area of water hyacinth. Clearing the water hyacinth now will only lead to its formation in the next couple of months, if there is still sewage.”