Neighbouring districts fall silent

It is not just Chennai city, the neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu too fell silent as total lockdown was enforced on Sunday.

Around 5,000 police personnel and 61 check-posts within the three districts have been set up to ensure that the lockdown is enforced strictly.

“We have seized a few hundred vehicles in the three districts. But this is less compared to what we seized on the first two days of the lockdown. A total of 93 two-wheeler patrol and 32 four-wheeler patrol vehicles are being used to enforce a strict lockdown,” added the police officer.

Tiruvallur Superintendent of Police P. Aravindan said that in his district, the Tirumazhisai wholesale market was shut for a day. Besides being a Sunday, not many industries were functioning in the district.

“We seized a few vehicles that flouted the lockdown. However, most people stayed indoors and came out only for medical needs,” he said.

Kancheepuram SP B. Shamoondeswari said the full-scale lockdown was enforced in her district too and vehicles of violators were seized.

Good response

V. Sivaprakasam, CPI (M), Kuruvimalai branch secretary, Kancheepuram district, said since June 19, the villagers themselves did not step out after 2 p.m.

“After a few cases were reported in adjacent villages, they have realised the importance of staying indoors,” he said.

R. Sridhar, Assistant Director, Panchayats, Tiruvallur district, said that they had given an audio recording, asking people to stay indoors, to panchayat presidents in Villivakkam, Puzhal, Sholavaram, Poonamallee and Tiruvallur blocks.

“The multiple entry points into a village have been closed and each one has only one exit and entry points. This will keep a check on people leaving and entering the hamlet,” he added.