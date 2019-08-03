Chennai

‘Neighbourhoods in Tambaram Sanatorium are poorly-lit’

Residents point out that it is nearly a year since many of the street lamps stopped functioning

Residents of a few neighbourhoods in Tambaram Sanatorium (East) complain that the illumination from street lamps is far from sufficient. They point out that most of the lamps are in disrepair, in most cases, for nearly a year.

These neighbourhoods include Bala Vinayagar Kovil Street, Bhanu Avenue, Sankara Narayanan Street, Meenakshi Street, Sriram Colony, Ayyappan Nagar, Kamakoti Nagar, Natarajan Street, and Collectors’ Garden and Judge Colony.

Natarajan Street, Meenakshi Colony and Bala Vinayagar Kovil Street witnesses high pedestrian movement, as Tambaram Sanatorium railway station is located nearby.

‘Jayanthi’ P. Vinayagamoorthi, a social activist and a long-time resident of Sri Ram Colony in Tambaram Sanatorium, says, “Anti-socials take advantage of the dim streets. People hesitate to venture out of their houses after sunset.”

Aug 3, 2019

