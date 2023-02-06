ADVERTISEMENT

Neighbourhood watch scheme launched in Avadi  

February 06, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

To enhance visible policing in interior areas and improve community participation, the police will take up patrolling on bicycles and hold regular meeting with residents

R. Sivaraman

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore launching ‘Neighbourhood Watch Scheme’. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Avadi Police Commissionerate has launched a new initiative called “Neighborhood Watch Scheme” under which the personnel will hold regular meetings with residents and undertake bicycle patrolling in interior areas to make policing more visible. 

As part of the community policing programme, a novel experiment called “Collaborative and participative policing” was introduced by Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore to reach out to the people through the residents’ welfare associations (RWA) and seek their inputs.

The second part of the collaborative policing was to join hands with the community by involving local people, security guards and volunteers. In order to serve the public effectively, temporary outposts had been opened, the officials said. It was in this context that the “Neighbourhood Watch Scheme” was launched in which the local people were to “look out for each other” and enhance protection to senior citizens.

Avadi Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore told The Hindu that the beat and patrols were already there. “We are going to enhance policing in interior lanes and bylanes. Public can easily approach us in case of distress. Public can contribute to policing by providing inputs,” he said. 

Under the pilot project, dedicated police personnel were deployed to each police station sectors. The personnel in each sector conduct regular meetings with residents and residential welfare associations in order to understand their needs. They have dedicated daily grievance redress by sector officers at their doorstep, he said.

Door-to-door bicycle patrolling was done to make policing more visible. “There is a synergy with security staff of residential areas where they can share important crime-related  information and act as the eyes and  ears of the police to prevent crimes. Public awareness drives are conducted  to install CCTV to prevent crime,” said Mr. Rathore.

