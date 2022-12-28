ADVERTISEMENT

Nehru statue damaged in accident near Poonamallee 

December 28, 2022 01:46 pm | Updated 01:46 pm IST

A statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was completely damaged in Nazarathpet near Poonamallee after a taxi driver who was under influence of alcohol rammed an SUV on it in the early hours of Wednesday. 

The statue, made of clay and other materials, was located at the centre of the national highways connecting Chennai- Bengaluru. It was installed by the local Congress functionaries and inaugurated by the late Prime Rajiv Gandhi in 1988. 

Police said Elumalai, a driver with a travel operator in Nandambakkam, took the vehicle without informing the owner. Under the influence of alcohol, he drove the vehicle fast and rammed into the statue on the highway. 

Police arrested Elumalai after booking a case against him for damaging public property and drunken driving. He was remanded. Meanwhile local workers of the Congress party agitated demanding quick action. 

Police officers held talks with them and assured them that the statue would be installed on the side of the road with the help of national highways.

