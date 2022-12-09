Nehru reviews precautionary measures, asks Corporation officials to be alert

December 09, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister says over 200 vehicles and equipment were kept ready to deal with any emergency situation; one light commercial vehicle with 10 personnel is on standby in every ward

The Hindu Bureau

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, right, Ministers K.N. Nehru, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu at the control room in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru visited the control room at Ripon Buildings on Friday to review the Greater Chennai Corporation’s preparedness to tackle the fallout of Cyclone Mandous.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister asked the Corporation officials to remain vigilant.  

Mr. Nehru told presspersons that the Corporation had kept ready 200 vehicles, 130 generators, 911 motor pumps, 261 wood-cutting machines , 67 telescopic wood-cutting machines and six hydraulic wood-cutting machines. Additionally, one Tata Ace vehicle with 10 persons had been kept ready in each ward and 154 motor pumps were ready in the 16 subways maintained by the Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

There were 169 relief shelters for people affected by the storm and sufficient food supplies to prepare 1,500 food packets per hour. “The control room is operational 24x7 to address complaints and take action”, said the Minister.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US