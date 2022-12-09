Nehru reviews precautionary measures, asks Corporation officials to be alert

December 09, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru visited the control room at Ripon Buildings on Friday to review the Greater Chennai Corporation’s preparedness to tackle the fallout of Cyclone Mandous.

The Minister asked the Corporation officials to remain vigilant.

Mr. Nehru told presspersons that the Corporation had kept ready 200 vehicles, 130 generators, 911 motor pumps, 261 wood-cutting machines , 67 telescopic wood-cutting machines and six hydraulic wood-cutting machines. Additionally, one Tata Ace vehicle with 10 persons had been kept ready in each ward and 154 motor pumps were ready in the 16 subways maintained by the Corporation.

There were 169 relief shelters for people affected by the storm and sufficient food supplies to prepare 1,500 food packets per hour. “The control room is operational 24x7 to address complaints and take action”, said the Minister.