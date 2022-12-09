  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Messi and Argentina take on Netherlands in battle of heavyweights

Nehru reviews precautionary measures, asks Corporation officials to be alert

Minister says over 200 vehicles and equipment were kept ready to deal with any emergency situation; one light commercial vehicle with 10 personnel is on standby in every ward

December 09, 2022 09:13 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, right, Ministers K.N. Nehru, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu at the control room in Chennai on Friday.

Greater Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, right, Ministers K.N. Nehru, Ma. Subramanian and P.K. Sekarbabu at the control room in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Municipal Administration and Water Supply K.N. Nehru visited the control room at Ripon Buildings on Friday to review the Greater Chennai Corporation’s preparedness to tackle the fallout of Cyclone Mandous.

The Minister asked the Corporation officials to remain vigilant.  

Mr. Nehru told presspersons that the Corporation had kept ready 200 vehicles, 130 generators, 911 motor pumps, 261 wood-cutting machines , 67 telescopic wood-cutting machines and six hydraulic wood-cutting machines. Additionally, one Tata Ace vehicle with 10 persons had been kept ready in each ward and 154 motor pumps were ready in the 16 subways maintained by the Corporation.

There were 169 relief shelters for people affected by the storm and sufficient food supplies to prepare 1,500 food packets per hour. “The control room is operational 24x7 to address complaints and take action”, said the Minister.

Related Topics

Chennai / cyclones / rains / flood

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.