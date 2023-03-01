ADVERTISEMENT

Nehru inaugurates Chennai Corporation’s dialysis centre in Kodambakkam

March 01, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 07:27 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Municipal Administration on Wednesday inaugurated a newly upgraded physical examination and dialysis centre set up under the Greater Chennai Corporation Capital Fund at a cost of ₹37 lakh in Kodambakkam. The operations of the dialysis machines were begun and the Minister examined the facilities established for the full-body examinations and advised doctors to provide the best treatment to patients.

The centre already offers blood tests like ECG, scans, X-rays, mucus and urine analysis tests. Since the centre’s inception, 4,86,000 people have undergone tests here, said a press release.

There is a blood purification centre on the first floor of the centre with 17 machines running through Tanker Foundation that has benefited 192 individuals and has conducted 48,750 blood transfusions.

Five new blood purification machines have been set up especially for the benefit of Hepatitis B and C patients. An integrated physical examination centre has been opened.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Deputy Commissioner (Health) Shankar Lal Kumawat, Thousand Lights MLA N. Ezhilan, and Tanker Trust Foundation managing trustee Latha Kumaraswamy were present.

