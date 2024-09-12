Neglect of polo ground at Raj Bhavan sparks concern for blackbuck habitat

Environmentalists have expressed concern about the neglect of a polo ground, located in the northern part of Guindy National Park (GNP), adjacent to Raj Bhavan.

Blackbucks, protected under Schedule I of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, need open grasslands to thrive, and within the Guindy National Park-IIT-Raj Bhavan complex, the polo ground is the only open space where they can graze. However, over the last few years, the ground has been filled with overgrowth of invasive species, such as prosopis juliflora and other weeds.

In a recent representation made to Raj Bhavan and Forest Department authorities, T. Murugavel, an environmentalist, stated, “I understand that there has been some dispute recently between Raj Bhavan and Guindy National Park with respect to earmarking the boundary and this has resulted in the abandoning of maintenance of the polo ground. Consequently, the entire land has been infested with invasive species and weeds, totally annihilating the grassland.”

A city-based wildlife conservationist said that the polo ground has been poorly maintained for several years now, and it serves as a crucial grazing area for blackbucks.

R.J. Ranjit Daniels, founder-trustee of Care Earth Trust, explained that spotted deer prefer forested areas and require more water, while blackbucks are adapted to dry grasslands and can survive on minimal water from the vegetation they feed upon. He noted that until the 1950s, GNP was much larger and predominantly a scrubland.

Over time, it gradually became more forested, reducing the space available for blackbucks. Mr. Daniels highlighted that, in this context, the polo ground is the last remaining area that could be maintained as a grassland to support blackbucks.

Kirlosh Kumar, Secretary to the Governor, stated that there was adequate grazing ground available at present in both the GNP and the Raj Bhavan campus. He said that they would consult the forest officials and take remedial action, if necessary.

Mr. Kumar also noted that there was no compound wall between the GNP and the Raj Bhavan, allowing animals to move freely between the two areas.

