GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Budget 2024
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Neglect and care juxtaposed in Royapettah

February 03, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

Prince Frederick
Prince Frederick
A view of the makeshift Royapettah Hospital bus stop on Westcott Road for vehicles moving towards Peters Road junction, on January 31, 2024.

A view of the makeshift Royapettah Hospital bus stop on Westcott Road for vehicles moving towards Peters Road junction, on January 31, 2024. | Photo Credit: PRINCE FREDERICK

On Westcott Road, two bus stops share a name (Royapettah Hospital Bus Stop) while serving those headed in opposite directions. Bundled off to their current location due to Metro Rail work months ago, they face each other separated by a bustling road — and if one may add, a whole world of caring or the lack of it.

The stop for buses headed towards the Peters Road-Royapettah High Road junction is a picture of politeness, offering commuters a seat and a roof, the overall structure bearing the stamp of frugal innovation.

ALSO READ
A tale of two bus stops in Chennai

A massive rectangular concrete planter at a Bharat Petroleum bunk was co-opted into the creation of the makeshift shelter. A concrete slab made to order being placed on the planter, the “stone-hard sofa” was ready. Corrugated sheets attached to the poles form the “superstructure”.

Despite being rudimental, it has an air of caring, offering an old or ailing commuter the option of waiting at a bus stop with some dignity and a level of comfort. This bus stop’s namesake on the other side is usually the more crowded one. Meant for buses headed towards the Westcott Road-GP Road junction and beyond, it rudely keeps its commuters standing on the pavement.

Neglect stands out in bold relief when it is juxtaposed with caring — and on Westcott Road, it does.

Related Topics

civic infrastructure

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.