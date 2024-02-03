Neglect and care juxtaposed in Royapettah

February 03, 2024 10:27 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST

On Westcott Road, two bus stops share a name (Royapettah Hospital Bus Stop) while serving those headed in opposite directions. Bundled off to their current location due to Metro Rail work months ago, they face each other separated by a bustling road — and if one may add, a whole world of caring or the lack of it.

The stop for buses headed towards the Peters Road-Royapettah High Road junction is a picture of politeness, offering commuters a seat and a roof, the overall structure bearing the stamp of frugal innovation.

A massive rectangular concrete planter at a Bharat Petroleum bunk was co-opted into the creation of the makeshift shelter. A concrete slab made to order being placed on the planter, the “stone-hard sofa” was ready. Corrugated sheets attached to the poles form the “superstructure”.

Despite being rudimental, it has an air of caring, offering an old or ailing commuter the option of waiting at a bus stop with some dignity and a level of comfort. This bus stop’s namesake on the other side is usually the more crowded one. Meant for buses headed towards the Westcott Road-GP Road junction and beyond, it rudely keeps its commuters standing on the pavement.

Neglect stands out in bold relief when it is juxtaposed with caring — and on Westcott Road, it does.