NEET topper Prabanjan felicitated in Chennai, plans to join AIIMS Delhi

June 14, 2023 10:43 pm | Updated 10:43 pm IST - CHENNAI

“I was confident that I’d score about 690 in NEET. But I didn’t expect that I’d get 720; that’s a dream score for every student,” said Prabanjan J. from Chennai, who topped the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG this year.

Prabanjan, who studied at Sarada Matriculation School in Ginjee, shifted to Chennai and joined Velammal Vidyalaya, Mel Ayanambakkam, for higher secondary education and to pursue his dream to study medicine.

He was felicitated by his school management in Chennai on Wednesday.

“I got exposure to a lot of questions during my coaching at Velammal Nexus. I practised with 70-80 mock tests for NEET. Appearing for NEET was a different experience for me and mock tests were of help,” he said.

Prabanjan’s study schedule was to finish the day’s portion on time and his study hours often extended from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. in a day.

Noting that family and teachers supported him in NEET preparation, he said there have been occasions when he has called teachers during late night hours to clarify doubts.

His parents Jagadeesh and Mala who are teachers in a Government Higher Secondary school in Ginjee said they encouraged Prabanjan to pursue his passion and did not pressurise him to achieve top score.

Prabanjan, who wants to become a surgeon, is yet to decide on the medical speciality. Studying at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi is his desire.

