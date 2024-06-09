ADVERTISEMENT

NEET results: Doctors’ association demands inquiry into ‘irregularities’

Published - June 09, 2024 12:38 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Doctors’ Association for Social Equality has sought an inquiry into alleged irregularities in the conduct of 2024 National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The association’s general secretary, G.R. Ravindranath, said 67 candidates of the nearly 23 lakh students who took the NEET UG examination from across the country scored full marks. Of them, seven students in Haryana, who appeared for the examination from the same centre, secured full marks.

Meanwhile, there have been alleged instances of the question paper leak in some places. All these have caused a lot of doubts and there is an immediate need to investigate, he said.

The association has demanded that the Tamil Nadu must be given an exemption from the examination.

The Union government must forward the NEET Exemption Bill passed by the Tamil Nadu Assembly to the President for approval, Mr. Ravindranath added. The complete rank list, community rank list, and the State rank list must be published by the National Testing Agency, he said.

He also sought action against coaching centres that charge exorbitant fee.

