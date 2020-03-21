NEET coaching goes online

With the National Testing Agency postponing the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) scheduled for the first and second week of April due to COVID-19, there is uncertainty on whether the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET), which is scheduled for May 3, may also get postponed if the situation continued.

Meanwhile, NEET coaching centres are adopting online platforms to deliver lessons. K. Swaminathan, founder, Aspire Ventures, said that the roughly 40-day period from the end of board examinations was the crucial period with many students registering for crash courses for NEET.

Stating that students cannot attend classes in person at least till March 31 due to COVID-19, he said that there is high probability that the restrictions may go on for an extended period.

K. Vinayak Senthil, managing director, Speed Institute, said that his institute was gearing up to provide classes online. “We are not sure if NEET will be postponed. Nevertheless, we are fully prepared to coach our students online,” he said. He added that teachers will either be connecting from their homes or their studio which is disinfected. “All the students can connect in real time through our online platform for the classes. The classes will be interactive as well,” he said.

K. Shiva Kumar, regional head (South), Aakash Digital, the e-learning platform of Aakash Educational Services Ltd, said that his institute was providing lessons online, both in real time and in recorded formats. “Tests are also conducted online. The students can remain at home for their safety while at the same time not lose out on coaching,” he said.

Acknowledging that it was possible to provide classes online, Mr. Swaminathan, however, said that it may not be possible from different backgrounds to make use of this facility. “Moreover, it will not be the same as classroom teaching. The students will also face fatigue sitting in front of screens for 7-8 hours,” he said.

A headmaster from a school in Madurai district said that students from government schools will get affected if the government-run coaching classes cannot be conducted. “Moreover, some of the students have registered for month-long courses in some centres in Kerala. They cannot attend now. I do not think they can avail the courses online,” he said.

Mr. Swaminathan said the government should announce a decision earlier on whether the examination will be postponed or not.