NEET coaching for government school students begins; 412 centres identified across State for competitive exams

November 26, 2022 06:57 pm | Updated 06:58 pm IST - Chennai

Coaching for competitive exams including the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for students of government and government aided schools began in the State on Saturday.

Throughout the next two terms, classes are scheduled to take place every Saturday from 9.30 p.m. to 4 p.m. in centres across the State to prepare students for the exams. Around 412 centres have been identified. Not more than 50 students will be enrolled in each centre.

In Chennai, officials from the School Education Department said around 700 students attended the classes in 12 centres. “The response from students has been good and they welcome the decision to have in-person classes instead of online sessions,” an official said.

Earlier this month, teachers who were previously trained in handling such classes took part in an orientation session and briefed others about the schedule to be followed while coaching students.