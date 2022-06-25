NEET coaching camp

Staff Reporter June 25, 2022 19:21 IST

NEET coaching camp has been organised for 45 days at SKR Engineering College, Nazarathpet.

Tiruvallur Collector Alby John Varghese, who inaugurated the camp, said students should take such national-level competitive exams with confidence. Tiruvallur district Chief Education Officer P.A. Arumugam and Poonamallee tahsildar R. Selvam felicitated the students.

Chairman of S.K.R. Engineering College K. Ramadoss spoke.

Online NEET coaching classes are available for students in the YouTube channel NEET COACHING@SKR ENGINEERING COLLEGE.