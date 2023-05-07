NEET 2023 exam to be held today

May 07, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - Chennai

Candidates across Tamil Nadu will take up the National Eligibility-Cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2023 on Sunday. A total of 20.87 lakh candidates have registered for the test, conducted by the National Testing Agency, across the country. In Tamil Nadu, around 1.47 lakh candidates have registered.

The exam, which will be held from 2 p.m. to 5.20 p.m., is being offered in 13 languages, including English and Tamil. Candidates will not be allowed to enter exam centres after 1.30 p.m.

There has been an increase in the number of candidates in the State this year. Last year, 1.42 lakh students in the State took up the test, of which 17,567 were from government and aided schools.

Ahead of the exam, several districts in Tamil Nadu had a month-long crash course and sessions for students from government schools from April 5. “In Chennai, around 210 students from government schools attended these sessions at four centres. Teachers helped them with their subject-wise doubts and held mock tests to help them prepare,” said an education department official.

Candidates will be subject to compulsory frisking before being allowed into exam centres and have to carry their admit card with a passport size photo affixed, an original ID proof issued by the government, as well as an additional passport size photo to be fixed on the attendance sheet.

A postcard size (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background should also be pasted on the pro forma, downloaded with the admit card, and should be handed over to invigilator at exam centre by the candidate. Mobile phones are banned, and the NTA has called for strict adherence to the dress code specified.

On Monday, students of class 12 in Tamil Nadu are scheduled to get their State Board exam results.