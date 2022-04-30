Neelankarai federation seeks walkway around pond in Ranga Reddy Gardens

In the absence of parks at Ranga Reddy Gardens, the Federation of Neelankarai Residents Welfare Association wants the area around the pond in Fourth Cross Street to be developed into a park.

“Unlike other residential areas, Ranga Reddy Gardens lacks OSR lands dedicated for the creation of parks. And therefore, there is no park here. We suggest that the space around the pond be developed as a walkers’ park. With some greenery and a footpath, the place can be used for walking,” says SS Gomathinayagam, secretary, Federation of Neelankarai Residents Welfare Association.

The federation has made arrangements to clean the waterbody periodically.

“Once in three months, the pond will be cleaned. A private firm is sponsoring the exercise,” adds Gomathinayagam

The federation is also pursuing this request with the Greater Chennai Corporation.

“For the past three years, we have been requesting the Corporation to spruce up the area around the pond, in vain. Besides, there is a transformer near the waterbody; as it’s location is not safe, it needs to be shifted,” says Gomathinayagam.

A similar request has been made by the residents welfare association of neighbouring Kazura Gardens. “The pond is situated at the intersection of Kazura Garden First Street and East Coast Road in Neelankarai. It was renovated recently. A walkway has been laid and benches have been provided and the entire facility is fenced. But it is kept locked and yet to be opened to the public. We have requested the Corporation to open it. Besides, the space lacks greenery. Further, the area near the walkway is misused for parking of vehicles.

The traffic police and Corporation should take steps to prevent this,” says K Srilakshmi Mohan Rao, vice-president of Kazura Garden Residents Welfare Association.