Neelankarai association plans to revive pond

Though residents of Sri Kapaleeswarar Nagar at Neelankarai are not affected by the water crisis, they are worried about a drop in groundwater levels in their locality.

It is this concern that has led the Sri Kapaleeswarar Nagar Residents Welfare Association to plan the restoration of a pond located at Sri Kapaleeswarar Nagar South Fourth Main Road.

“It was a vast waterbody till encroachments started eating into it. The pond has now shrunk to 10 grounds. And whatever remains of the once-vast pond is in a sorry state. The Greater Chennai Corporation is using it as a dumping ground. The Association therefore has plans to restore the pond with its own funds. It would undertake this work with the consent of the Corporation. Our Association is already battling with Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board regarding drawing of groundwater from our colony in a non-sustainable way.

Due to this, groundwater table is dropping to alarming levels. So, we want to restore this pond which will go some way towards replenishing the groundwater table,” says Siva Kumar Muthulingam, president of the Association.