Neelam to be launched on October 14

Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith’s Neelam Panpattu Maiyam (Neelam Cultural Centre) will begin publishing a magazine Neelam, which will deal with contemporary arts, literature and politics through the political and philosophical lens of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, from October 14.

The monthly magazine will have 96 pages. It will add to a significant list of influential Dalit magazines that have discussed several issues through an anti-caste lens in Tamil Nadu.

The magazine, which will be bankrolled by filmmaker Pa. Ranjith, will be edited by Vasugi Bhaskar.

Speaking about the magazine, Mr. Bhaskar said it would strive to break the perception that Ambedkarite ideology is a “supportive” ideology, and not an ideology that is central to Indian politics.

“Dr. Ambedkar studied and embraced ideas of Buddhism (and Buddha) as he felt it was intrinsic and organic to India. However, the question remains why Ambedkarite ideology is not considered seriously as a unique (and acceptable) ideological position in India. This magazine will be centred around Ambedkarite philosophy,” Mr. Bhaskar said, adding, “There is a tendency to view caste through a narrow lens. The magazine will also discuss how the caste system has evolved over the years and speak about Dalit literature, culture and art forms.”

He said the magazine would feature experienced and popular Tamil writers, and would strive to provide space for young writers and painters.