Need to focus on rediscovering education, putting children first, say experts at seminar in Chennai

February 24, 2024 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

Teachers are like the hinges of a door; all the stress of what is done to the door, falls on its hinges, said Aruna Rathnam, an educationist at a seminar on Saturday, February 24, 2024, in Chennai.

Ms. Rathnam was apeaking at the seminar titled ‘Celebrating Dr. Anandalakshmy - Conversations on Education,’ organised by the Bala Mandir Kamaraj Trust. “Schools look at children as one dimensional. Nothing is aimed at children in the schools. All the improvements made are aimed at parents who can pay,” she pointed out.

Stating that education and entertainment have now become confusingly mixed up G. Gautama director-secretary Palar Centre for Learning and Pathashaala, Krishnamurti Foundation India said, “In the post-pandemic landscape, all teachers are now aware of the need for rediscovering what education is and finding approaches to stay true to the purpose of the education.”

Comparing teaching techniques pre- and post-pandemic, he said that schools have gone back to physical classrooms, but the world has changed. “Teachers now know what is being taught in every part of the world. So a choice is being made in the approach to teaching, however, the well-being of the child is missed.”

Pointing out that children are not experiencing a sense of harmony as there is a heavy convergence of news and feelings on them Mr. Gautama said, “How can no child feel defeated when they cannot do something regarding the situation: the pursuit of such questions, is now the teachers’ work.”

V. R. Devika, founder, The Aseema Trust urged the teachers to be selfish: to have fun in the classroom while teaching, as, she said, this would enhance the learning process. “Only if teachers are having fun in the classroom with their teaching, will students also be involved into the learning process,” she said.