Need to ensure adequate compensation to rural women for economic activities underlined

Renowned economist and professor and head of the economic analysis unit, Indian Statistical Institute Bangalore Centre, Madhura Swaminathan on Tuesday underscored the need for providing adequate economic returns to rural women, who are putting in hours of work.

Speaking at an online webinar organised by the M. S. Swaminathan Research Foundation on the occasion of International Day of Rural Women on the topic ‘Rural Women and the Political Economy of Food Systems Transformation in India’, she said that in most cases the women were earning very less.

For instance, in livestock rearing, women earned only 1/10th of what they would earn from agricultural activities, which was itself lower than what men were paid for similar activities. Around 100 million women are involved in livestock rearing in the country.

It is estimated that India has 405 million rural women, which is the highest in the world. China has 275 million rural women. She also said that rural women in India were very heterogeneous, were divided by caste and class and is a task just to bring people together.

Earlier, in her introductory remarks, Foundation Chairperson Sowmya Swaminathan said that this was the right time to put a spotlight on rural women and the challenges they were facing and what can be done about them. She said the foundation had been working with poor women in rural areas from its very inception.

