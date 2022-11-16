  1. EPaper
Need for gender-based financing to fight climate change stressed

November 16, 2022 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

At the COP 27 climate summit in Egypt, Nandini Azad, global coordinator on Global Cooperative Policy, World Farmers Organisation and president of Working Women’s Forum-Indian Cooperative Network for Women (WWF-ICNW), said that gender was an important issue that needs to be considered for poverty reduction and climate-friendly food systems.

Speaking on a panel “Gender considerations and gender responsive action for resilient and climate friendly food systems”, she elaborated on the best practices of WWF-ICNW poor women in food systems to bring in climate-friendly regenerating strategies.

She said that ICNW strengthens poor women farmers’ resilience to overcome climate change creating their own financing innovative infrastructure. Several case studies from the ground such as in fisheries, agriculture, poultry, non-farm sectors and climate friendly gender equal strategies were present, a press release said.

