Nearly four lakh children to be screened for common dental diseases under Punnagai scheme

March 13, 2023 12:05 am | Updated 12:05 am IST - CHENNAI

Nearly four lakh students of Classes VI to VIII will be screened for common dental diseases in Tamil Nadu. After the screening of 54,000 students, especially of government, corporation and government-aided schools in Chennai, students in the rest of the State will be covered with funding from the National Health Mission (NHM), Tamil Nadu, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said here on Thursday.

The Health Minister, along with Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, launched a scheme, Punnagai, at a government higher secondary school at Nandanam. Under the initiative aimed at promoting oral and dental health, school students would be screened for dental diseases such as tooth decay and gum diseases.

“Through this scheme, nearly four lakh children studying in Classes VI, VII and VIII across the State will be screened. This will help in the detection of common dental diseases and their treatment,” Mr. Subramanian told reporters. At the national level, 50% to 60% of the children, aged 5-15, have problems such as cavities and gum diseases, he pointed out.

A mobile clinic of the Tamil Nadu Government Dental College and Hospital will visit schools in Chennai. “After covering the students in Chennai, we will screen children across the State with NHM funding,” he said. Besides funding Corporate Social Responsibility, private dental hospitals and colleges would be roped in for the exercise in the rest of the State. Children requiring treatment would be referred to government hospitals, he said.

Mylapore MLA Dha. Velu; Health Secretary P. Senthilkumar; Director of Medical Education R. Shanthimalar; Tamil Nadu Government Dental College and Hospital principal G. Vimala and Chief Educational Officer S. Mars took part in the function.