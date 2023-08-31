Nearly 88% now pay property tax online in Chennai

August 31, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - CHENNAI

About 88% of the assessees paid the property tax online in 2023 as against 2% in 2008 when the Greater Chennai Corporation introduced the option.

Civic officials said online performance for delivery of civic services will improve in the Corporation in the next five months as the Council on Thursday passed a resolution to purchase 12 Oracle Database Enterprise Edition Software. “During the launch in 2008, just 2% of assessees paid property tax online. Now, most of the assessees pay online. The workload has increased and server has saturated. The performance will be better when we get additional server and additional database,” said an official.

At present, the civic body provides online services for a population of 89 lakh for birth and death certificates, property tax, professional tax and town planning, using Oracle database at the back end.

Residents have been downloading certificates from various parts of the world. Now, the increase in user load has led to lag in performance. Since the existing database licence is of an old version 6 core, it does not have any scope for upscaling the capacity, the officials said.

“There is a huge struggle in handling the growing data volumes and increase in user demands. Since the same database is used for both transactional and reporting needs of the GCC, we are unable to share the data with the Integrated Command and Control Centre and external agencies,” said an official.

The tender is expected to be floated for purchase of additional database licence from Oracle shortly.

