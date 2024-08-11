GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nearly 8,500 traffic violations by e-commerce delivery executives reported in Chennai

Published - August 11, 2024 12:43 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
As nearly as 8,500 violations by e-commerce delivery executives were recorded this year, the Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) organised an awareness campaign for the delivery executives here on Saturday.

The GCTP has noted a significant rise in Chennai’s gig economy post-pandemic with 40,000 to 60,000 delivery personnel now working across platforms like Swiggy, Zomato, BigBasket, Blinkit, Dunzo, and Amazon. Most of these workers, predominantly young males aged 18-30, work part-time or flexibly.

The GCTP’s Zero Accident Day (ZAD) initiatives aim to balance the demands of this growing gig economy with the need for safe traffic conditions. A recent GCTP study revealed that frequent traffic violations among delivery personnel, such as speeding, signal jumping, and non-compliance with helmet laws, especially during peak hours, said Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic R. Sudhakar. This underscored the importance of raising awareness among them to ensure safer roads, he added.

The GCTP announced a series of impactful indoor and outdoor activities as part of the Zero Accident Day (ZAD) awareness plan, targeting delivery personnel. The event featured a seminar for 100-200 delivery agents focused on road safety, supported by accident footage and a speech on vehicle maintenance.

