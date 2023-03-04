Nearly 800 families struggling without basic amenities for years at Thideer Nagar

March 04, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 700 to 800 families in Thideer Nagar, Bricklin Road in Otteri, share eight public toilets, four each for women and men. The cramped locality has very narrow lanes — measuring 1.5 feet to three feet wide, its drains remain clogged with no channel to flow and houses get inundated forcing residents to seek refuge elsewhere during rain.

Living in houses measuring 10 ft. x 10 ft., many residents of Thideer Nagar — a locality which they say does not even have a signboard — are tired of the numerous petitions and political assurances to provide them with the most basic of the amenities. With no measures in sight, the residents — a majority of them daily wage workers — are demanding that multi-storey buildings of the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board should be built for them at Thideer Nagar.

Lack of adequate number of public toilets and poor maintenance is one of the predominant issues that residents face. The family of Alamelu, which has been living at Thideer Nagar for nearly 40 years, has 10 members. “We need to go to the toilets located on the main road. It is difficult to manage,” she said. Residents are forced to defecate on a vacant ground behind the locality because of fewer toilets. In particular, girls found it difficult to access the toilets.

“We live in unhygienic surroundings. Imagine six members of a family living in a 10 ft. x 10 ft. house. The lanes are so narrow that we cannot move out in case of any emergencies such as fire or even a funeral,” S. Dakshinamoorthy, who has been residing here for nearly 40 years, said.

Clogged drain

Clogged storm-water drains is a perennial problem. A number of residents showed how the drains were clogged with no outlet or sewerage network. “Nobody comes to desilt the drains. At times, we pay ₹50 or ₹100 to engage persons to clean the drains,” said a resident. Mr. Dakshinamoorthy pointed out that many residents manually cleaned the drain.

S. Vela, a resident for 50 years, said many houses are low lying and get inundated during rain. “In fact, water from the drain flows into our houses whenever it rains. We leave our homes and seek refuge for a few days in a nearby community hall,” he said.

Residents pointed out that many officials, including from the Greater Chennai Corporation, and elected representatives have inspected the locality and have promised steps but no action has been taken. They have submitted numerous petitions, including to the Chief Minister.

Considering that residents fall under the below poverty line (BPL) category and the area does not have a sewage outlet, the officials said that Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board could provide them with separate connections. Their demand for multistorey buildings was being looked into, including for legalities and other processes.