Nearly, 68,000 commuters used Chennai Metro’s share car and share auto services in December

Chennai Metro Rail’s feeder service has been witnessing a gradual increase in the number of people travelling through share car and share autorickshaw services. In the last month, there has been a 5% increase in the total number of commuters who used these last mile connectivity services -- share car and share autorickshaw.

From 64,774 passengers in November, the numbers went up marginally to 67,963 in December. Share car and share autorickshaw services have been running for a flat fare of ₹10 and ₹5 respectively from various stations including Koyambedu, Anna Nagar East, Alandur, Thirumangalam, St. Thomas Mount, Vadapalani, AG-DMS, Arumbakkam, Nehru Park, Kilpauk, Saidapet and Chennai airport, taking commuters in and around these stations.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the patronage has been increasing the past few months, particularly because of Chennai airport station. “We get nearly 12,000 passengers travelling a month. These commuters usually come from various areas like Pammal, Chrompet and recently, we provided connectivity to MEPZ too. We are hoping to expand the share car services in the coming months to all stations,” an official said.

Chennai Metro Rail began these last mile connectivity services two years back in August 2018.