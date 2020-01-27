Chennai

Nearly, 68,000 commuters used Chennai Metro’s share car and share auto services in December

A share autorickshaw, part of Chennai Metro Rail’s feeder service in Teynampet

A share autorickshaw, part of Chennai Metro Rail’s feeder service in Teynampet   | Photo Credit: R. RAVINDRAN

more-in

Officials said the usage of these feeder services is gradually increasing and that CMRL was hoping to place share car services at all stations over the next several months

Chennai Metro Rail’s feeder service has been witnessing a gradual increase in the number of people travelling through share car and share autorickshaw services. In the last month, there has been a 5% increase in the total number of commuters who used these last mile connectivity services -- share car and share autorickshaw.

From 64,774 passengers in November, the numbers went up marginally to 67,963 in December. Share car and share autorickshaw services have been running for a flat fare of ₹10 and ₹5 respectively from various stations including Koyambedu, Anna Nagar East, Alandur, Thirumangalam, St. Thomas Mount, Vadapalani, AG-DMS, Arumbakkam, Nehru Park, Kilpauk, Saidapet and Chennai airport, taking commuters in and around these stations.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the patronage has been increasing the past few months, particularly because of Chennai airport station. “We get nearly 12,000 passengers travelling a month. These commuters usually come from various areas like Pammal, Chrompet and recently, we provided connectivity to MEPZ too. We are hoping to expand the share car services in the coming months to all stations,” an official said.

Chennai Metro Rail began these last mile connectivity services two years back in August 2018.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Chennai
Chennai
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2020 4:27:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/chennai/nearly-68000-commuters-used-chennai-metros-share-car-and-share-auto-services-in-december/article30665566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY