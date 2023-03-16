Nearly 600 H1N1 cases since August, say public health officials

March 16, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - CHENNAI

In the last seven months, Tamil Nadu has reported nearly 600 cases of H1N1 influenza, public health officials say.

With a prolonged flu season, one that is extending till March, they reiterated that there was no reason to worry.

According to data from the Health Department, nearly 600 H1N1 cases have been reported since August 2022. On a single day this week, 13 of the 176 samples tested returned positive for the infection.

ADVERTISEMENT

T.S. Selvavinayagam, Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, said the transmission of H1N1 will occur like any other respiratory viral infection. “But there is nothing to worry about, as of now. There is no specific localisation so far,” he said.

As far as the guidelines were concerned, testing for influenza should be done only for persons falling under category C, he said. “As of now, all such persons are in home isolation, and there are no inpatients in government institutions,” he added.

Category C patients are those who have flu symptoms; fall under high-risk categories; and have one or more of the following – breathlessness, chest pain, drowsiness, fall in blood pressure, sputum mixed with blood, bluish discolouration of nails, children with flu-like illness with somnolence, high and persistent fever, inability to feed well, convulsions, shortness of breath and breathing difficulty, and worsening underlying chronic conditions.

E. Theranirajan, Dean of the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said the Department of Medicine’s outpatient (OP) unit had been receiving less than 20 persons with symptoms of fever, cold, cough, runny nose, sore throat and myalgia per day. “There are very few persons with fever visiting the OP. But our OP is on alert, and we held a sensitisation meeting for all doctors on Thursday, covering aspects such as the viruses, course of illness and pattern of presentation,” he said.

He said that admissions for fever were low. “Currently, there are five persons – three women and two men – admitted for treatment. All of them are elderly, and presented with pneumonia,” he added.

He said that in the paediatric population, the virus was presenting like typical bronchiolitis or viral pneumonia, with children mostly having symptoms of mild fever, nasal block, cold, cough and runny nose. In addition to these symptoms, some may have mild respiratory distress. “There are several children with fever, especially those aged below one,” he said.

R. Jayanthi, Dean of the Government Omandurar Medical College Hospital, said the fever OP saw seven persons on Thursday, while there were seven inpatients. “We have not seen even a mild spurt so far. However, there are fever cases at the community level, and the majority of them are self-limiting,” she said.

She added that those with a prolonged fever of more than five to six days, and who required investigations, were admitted, while some had co-morbidities as well. But all of them were stable.

“There is no cause for concern. What is unusual is that the flu season is extending till now, when it usually ends by the end of January. This being a droplet infection, we should follow measures such as hand hygiene and masking,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT