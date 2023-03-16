Nearly 50,000 students absent during Plus-Two language paper

March 16, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the Education Department was looking into the absence of 5.6% of students during the language paper of the Class 12 public exams.

On Monday, 49,559 candidates who had registered for the exams did not appear for the language paper. “The maximum number of absentees were from Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Dindigul, Tiruvannamalai and Kallakurichi districts. Instead of waiting for the exams to get over and then analysing the reasons behind the number of absentees, we have asked the Chief Educational Officers (CEOs) to work with schools and find out about the absentees after every exam,” the Minister said.

The department called for a meeting of all CEOs across the State on Thursday. Of the 49,559 candidates who were absent, over 38,000 were from government schools. “After initial discussions with the CEOs, a host of reasons, including the migration of parents, the lack of interest from students and parents to send them back to schools, and a fear of writing the exams seem to be among the reasons why students did not turn up. In the run-up to the exams as well, school heads and teachers were asked to trace students who were not attending classes and encourage them to write the exams,” the Minister said.

While acknowledging that the COVID-19 pandemic had an impact on people’s livelihoods, the Minister said parents should be open to sending their children to school, and cooperate with education officials and teachers when they visit their homes to ask them to send their children back to school.

While the School Education Department Secretary had asked Collectors to gather information on the absentees from their districts, School Management Committee meetings will be held on March 24 and April 10, and the members of the committees will work with the district authorities to trace the absentees.

Special classes will be held for the absentees if needed, the Minister said, adding that they will be given a chance to write the supplementary exams in June. “Our focus is on ensuring that all students get a chance to attempt the exams. We will also be counselling parents who are not keen on their children writing the exams, and encourage them to send their wards for the same,” he said.