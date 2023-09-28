September 28, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated September 29, 2023 01:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

Nearly 4,000 transwomen across Chennai still await approval under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam, said Durgasri, a member of the Thirunangai Vizhigal Amaippu in Kannagi Nagar, Chennai.

“Many transwomen, who make a living through yaasagam — a form of seeking alms — found hope and respect with their inclusion in the scheme. But many are still awaiting benefits. Many got text messages saying their applications were rejected as they were ‘women of age below 21 years,” she said.

On September 24, she petitioned Chennai Collector claiming that out of the 688 in Tondiarpet who applied for the scheme using ‘smart cards’ which are considered instead of ration cards for transpersons, only 13 were credited ₹1,000 in their bank accounts.

“Others received a text message that read they were ineligible as records indicated the applicants were ‘women below 21 years of age’. At the e-sevai centres, authorities claimed that there were only ‘Male’ and ‘Female’ options and none called ‘Third Gender’. The problem was flagged by many of the community across Chennai,” she said.

Collector Rashmi Siddharth Zagade said there was an option for the third gender and the issue would be addressed.

M. Radha, the first transwoman official of the district administration and Tamil Nadu Social Welfare Board member, said beneficiaries were asked to re-apply and the options must be visible. Those who had received smart cards in 2020 faced the issue, but transwomen with cards issued before that received the benefits. The rest re-applied with Aadhaar and birth certificates as age proof. The glitch must be sorted and benefits disbursed soon, she said.

However, the petitioner alleged that there were roughly 4,000 transwomen in the city still hoping for approval under the scheme as this issue persisted in many centres across the city and requested State government’s intervention.

Transmen community

Ms. Durgasri said two transmen in Chennai had applied for the scheme but their application had been rejected. According to the comprehensive guidelines for the scheme, if the families are headed by unmarried single women, widows and transgenders, they will also be considered as the woman head of the family. However, in the Tamil language version of the rules, it has been mentioned as “Thirunangaigal” i.e. transwomen and not “Thirunambigal” i.e. transmen.