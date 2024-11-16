Nearly 35% of the work to build fourth desalination plant at Perur completed so far

Nearly 35% of the work to construct the fourth desalination plant along East Coast Road at Perur has been completed so far.

A team of Chennai Metrowater officials headed by its Managing Director T.G. Vinay reviewed the progress of the Rs. 4,276 crore project, which was launched in August last year. With a capacity to treat 400 million litres of seawater a day, the plant would be largest among those established in the city and would cater to a population of 22.67 lakh people in Greater Chennai Corporation, Tambaram corporation and 20 local bodies near the city.

A press release said the project is being executed with the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency. Work is in progress to construct various components of the plant including intake structure, reverse osmosis permeate tank, clear water reservoir and sludge thickener structure. Other structures like warehouse and administration building are also under construction. Preliminary works are being carried out to lay 1.1km-long high density polyethylene pipeline to draw seawater and release brine into the seabed.

The plant would also have an advanced design compared to other desalination facilities. Dissolved air floatation to remove lighter materials, such as algae and oil, and gravity dual media filters to separate total suspended solids in the seawater would be used to sustain drinking water quality, the release said.

A pipeline running for nearly 59 km would also be laid till Porur to supply drinking water to various areas. The project is expected to be completed by 2027. Metrowater chief engineer J.Suganthi was among the officials present during the inspection.