 />
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Nearly 35% of the work to build fourth desalination plant at Perur completed so far

Published - November 16, 2024 01:02 am IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Nearly 35% of the work to construct the fourth desalination plant along East Coast Road at Perur has been completed so far.

A team of Chennai Metrowater officials headed by its Managing Director T.G. Vinay reviewed the progress of the Rs. 4,276 crore project, which was launched in August last year. With a capacity to treat 400 million litres of seawater a day, the plant would be largest among those established in the city and would cater to a population of 22.67 lakh people in Greater Chennai Corporation, Tambaram corporation and 20 local bodies near the city.

A press release said the project is being executed with the support of Japan International Cooperation Agency. Work is in progress to construct various components of the plant including intake structure, reverse osmosis permeate tank, clear water reservoir and sludge thickener structure. Other structures like warehouse and administration building are also under construction. Preliminary works are being carried out to lay 1.1km-long high density polyethylene pipeline to draw seawater and release brine into the seabed.

The plant would also have an advanced design compared to other desalination facilities. Dissolved air floatation to remove lighter materials, such as algae and oil, and gravity dual media filters to separate total suspended solids in the seawater would be used to sustain drinking water quality, the release said.

A pipeline running for nearly 59 km would also be laid till Porur to supply drinking water to various areas. The project is expected to be completed by 2027. Metrowater chief engineer J.Suganthi was among the officials present during the inspection.

Published - November 16, 2024 01:02 am IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.