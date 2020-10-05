Nearly 29 lakh people have completed home quarantine, says Chennai Corporation

CHENNAI

05 October 2020 01:07 IST

At present, 1.79 lakh people are still in home quarantine, including those who had tested positive, their contacts, those in fever clinics and those who travelled to the city.

Nearly 29 lakh residents have completed home quarantine till now, which accounts for nearly 35% of the city’s population, officials of the Greater Chennai Corporation said.

So far, 5.14 lakh people coming from other States or districts have finished quarantine, while nearly 71,000 are still undergoing it.

Nearly 3,300 volunteers were pressed into service and they went across the city’s 15 zones to ensure that the people under home quarantine complied with the norms, an official said.

Volunteer assistance

“From delivering food at their doorsteps to ensuring that they did not step out, these volunteers made a world of difference. In a few cases, volunteers have even gone and fetched water from pumps for those under home quarantine,” he added.

As relaxations are put in place around the city, there are some emerging challenges to ensure people do not let their guard down.

The Corporation is likely to rationalise the number of volunteers depending on the number of cases and keeping other factors in mind.